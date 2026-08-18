2 People Injured, 1 Seriously, After Car Crashes Into Tractor Trailer in Nisswa

A two-vehicle crash in Nisswa left two people injured just after 5 a.m. this morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports that a tractor trailer was traveling southbound on Highway 371 at County Road 77 when it was rear-ended by a car that was also traveling south.

The driver of the car, 53-year-old Earl Simmons of Little Falls, was transported to Essential Health in Brainerd with non-life-threatening injuries following the incident, and a passenger, 59-year-old Dean Gangl of Motley, was taken to CentraCare St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the tractor trailer, 51-year-old Aaron Fenstermaker of Pequot Lakes, was not injured.

The State Patrol says neither of the men in the car were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.