2 People from Pierz Injured After Motorcycle Hits Deer in Morrison County

Two people from Pierz were injured yesterday after their motorcycle collided with a deer in Morrison County.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on May 22nd around 8:15 p.m., their office received notice of a motorcycle accident with injuries four miles east of Buckman in Hillman Township. The driver of the motorcycle, 72-year-old Thomas Theisen, and a passenger, 64-year-old Michelle Theisen, were traveling south on Partridge Road near 103rd Street when they struck a deer.

Thomas and Michelle Theisen were both transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls with unknown injuries.