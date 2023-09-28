2 People Charged with 3rd-Degree Murder After Overdose Death in Aitkin Co.

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Two people have been charged with third-degree murder after a man died from a suspected fentanyl overdose in Aitkin County.

The man died on June 18 at a location in Malmo Township, about 20 miles southeast of Aitkin.

Two suspected fentanyl dealers are now charged in connection with the death. 42-year-old Kristina Marie Krone of Hinckley and 32-year-old Stephen Michael Bochniak are being held in the Aitkin County Jail on the murder charges.

The charges came after an investigation by the Aitkin-Itasca-Mille Lacs Violent Crimes Enforcement Team.

Law enforcement officials say that fentanyl is 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, and that any amount of fentanyl is considered deadly.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today