2 People Charged in Bemidji Burglary After $30,000 Is Stolen From Home

A Roseau man and a Bemidji woman are facing felony charges in connection with a home burglary in Bemidji.

According to court documents, 38-year-old Joshua Church and 30-year-old Amelia Shockley are accused of breaking into the home on the 2400 block of 1st Street E and taking $30,000 in cash.

The owner of the home lives in a care facility, and a person who checks on the residence for the owner noticed a safe in the home was broken into on Nov. 29. After conducting interviews, deputies identified Church and Shockley as suspects. Both admitted to authorities to taking part in the burglary and are facing identical felony second-degree burglary and theft charges.

Bail for Shockley was set at $50,000 with no conditions and $25,000 with conditions, while bail for Church was set at $100,000 with no conditions and $75,000 with conditions. Their next court appearances are scheduled for Dec. 15.