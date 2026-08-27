2 People Charged in April 2025 Arson of Remer Bar

The owner of a bar in Remer and his girlfriend are facing arson charges in connection with the fire that burned down the establishment.

Investigators determined the fire that destroyed The Pub bar in Remer on Apr. 27, 2025 was a fire that was deliberately set and that it started in two different locations in the building as a result of an open flame being introduced to combustible material.

According to the criminal complaint in the case, the owner, 52-year-old Kory Wagner, was having trouble paying his employees on time and was looking to sell the bar. Wagner told authorities he bought the bar for $300,000 and it was insured for $700,000.

The complaint says Wagner and his girlfriend, 36-year-old Heather Pero, admitted to being at the bar between 4:00 and 4:30 the morning of the fire, and cell phone evidence indicated they were in Remer at 5;15 a.m. The fire was reported around 5:30 a.m.

Wagner was charged in Cass County Court today with three felonies: aid and abet first-degree arson – flammable material, aid and abet second-degree arson, and attempted insurance fraud. Pero was charged with two felonies: aid and abet first-degree arson – flammable material, and aid and abet second-degree arson.

Wagner and Pero made their first court appearances today, where bail or bond for both individuals was set at $300,000 with no conditions and $50,000 with conditions. Wagner’s next court date is Aug. 31, while Pero’s is set for Sep. 8.