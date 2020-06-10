2 New COVID-19 Related Deaths In Crow Wing

Click to print (Opens in new window)

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, there are two new COVID-19 related deaths in Crow Wing County and one new death in Itasca County. The three new deaths are people who were over the age of 60. This bring the total number of deaths in Crow Wing to nine with 87 positive cases so far.

The number of positive cases has increased in the state by 352, bringing the total to 28,869. The death total now sits at 1,236 an increase by 19 from yesterday. Those who live in long-term care or assisted living facilitates account for 984 of the total number of deaths.

As of today, 427 patients are hospitalized, a decrease by 28 from yesterday’s data. Patients needing to be hospitalized in ICU is now 193 showing another decrease from yesterday by four.

24,765 patients no longer need isolation.

