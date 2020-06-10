Lakeland PBS

2 New COVID-19 Related Deaths In Crow Wing

Destiny Wiggins — Jun. 10 2020

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, there are two new COVID-19 related deaths in Crow Wing County and one new death in Itasca County. The three new deaths are people who were over the age of 60. This bring the total number of deaths in Crow Wing to nine with 87 positive cases so far.

The number of positive cases has increased in the state by 352, bringing the total to 28,869. The death total now sits at 1,236 an increase by 19 from yesterday. Those who live in long-term care or assisted living facilitates account for 984 of the total number of deaths.

As of today, 427 patients are hospitalized, a decrease by 28 from yesterday’s data. Patients needing to be hospitalized in ICU is now 193 showing another decrease from yesterday by four.

24,765 patients no longer need isolation.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Volunteers Wanted To Help the Community If COVID-19 Cases Rapidly Increase

Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport Holds Workshop to Discuss Economic Investments

Northwoods Adventure: Golfing Changes at Cragun’s Due to COVID-19

Over 20 Cases of COVID-19 in Beltrami County

Latest Stories

Skid Loader Accident Near Buckman

Posted on Jun. 10 2020

Redby Run-Off Election Scheduled for July 15th

Posted on Jun. 10 2020

Detroit Lakes Man Sentenced To 11 Years In Prison For Distributing Methamphetamine

Posted on Jun. 10 2020

BSU Men's Basketball Hosting Virtual Summer Camps

Posted on Jun. 10 2020

Turf Being Put in Place on Noble Hall Field in Grand Rapids

Posted on Jun. 10 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.