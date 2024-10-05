2 Involved in Fatal Crash Near Pequot Lakes Identified

Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk has identified the two people involved in a fiery two-vehicle crash near Pequot Lakes that claimed the life of a 60-year-old Remer man last Saturday.

The victim in the crash has been identified as 60-year-old Robert Leerssen. The crash happened on County Road 1 near the intersection with County Road 24 in Maple Township and involved two pickup trucks.

Leerssen’s pickup was engulfed in fire, and Leerssen was ejected from the vehicle and was found dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup, 44-year-old Kristopher Lambke of Pequot Lakes, was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.