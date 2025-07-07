2 Injured in Crow Wing County ATV Crash on July 4th

A 37-year-old man from Minneapolis suffered serious injuries and a juvenile passenger from Blaine received minor injuries in an ATV crash in Emily on July 4th.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office has not released the victim’s name yet but said the crash happened in the area of Minnie Lake Drive and Crooked Creek Road around 6:30 p.m.

According to a press release, the ATV left the roadway, struck multiple trees, and rolled. The man was airlifted to a Duluth hospital.

A 12-year-old boy who was a passenger on the ATV sustained minor injuries and was treated and released from a local hospital.

The Sheriff’s office says alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash.