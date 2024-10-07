2 Hospitalized, 3 Suspects in Custody After Shooting in Itasca County

Two people were hospitalized early this morning following a shooting incident on the Iron Range.

The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened in the city of Calumet, which is about 15 miles northeast of Grand Rapids.

Three suspects have been apprehended and are in custody. Deputies also recovered a firearm believed to have been used in the incident, and authorities say there is no risk to the public at this time.

One of the shooting victims is being treated at a hospital in Grand Rapids, while the other has been transferred to a medical facility in Duluth. No names have been released, and the investigation is ongoing.