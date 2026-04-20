Apr 20, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

2 From Deer Creek Injured After Car Collides With Bear Near Staples

Two Deer Creek residents suffered injuries when the car they were in collided with a bear near Staples on Friday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened in Staples Township, where the car was traveling westbound on Highway 10 when it collided with a bear in the road.

36-year-old Mary Jo Roggenkamp was driving the vehicle, and 34-year-old Corey Roggenkamp was a passenger. Both suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a Staples hospital for treatment.

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