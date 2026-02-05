2 From Aitkin County Charged in Precious Metals Counterfeiting Case

Two Aitkin County residents have been charged with felonies for theft by swindle and counterfeiting in a case involving high-value trades online for what was thought to be gold and platinum bullion bars.

46-year-old Aron Lee Melton of McGrath, Minnesota and 45-year-old Kristi Ann Fox, also of McGrath, were charged in Aitkin County Court today.

According to the criminal complaint in the case, the two traded numerous counterfeit gold and platinum bullion bars in exchange for, among other items, shipping containers, heavy machinery, an ATV, and cash for a total value of around $87,000. In addition, Melton faces two other felony charges for being a felon in possession of firearms.

Bail or bond for Melton was set at $100,000 with on conditions or $30,000 with conditions. His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 18.

Bail or bond for Fox was set at $50,000 with no conditions or $10,000 with conditions, Her next court appearance is scheduled for Mar. 3.