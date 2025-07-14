2 Firefighters Injured After Responding to House Fire Near Bemidji

Two firefighters were injured after responding to a house fire near Bemidji on Sunday.

The Bemidji Fire Department reports that at around 9:15 p.m., 41 firefighters and 14 pieces of equipment responded to the scene on Black Lake Road in Turtle Lake Township, about 13 miles north of Bemidji. A single-story residential structure was heavily involved in flames when they arrived.

Firefighters spent about three-and-a-half hours on the scene and confirmed there were no people or pets in the building. The home and its contents are thought to be a total loss. The two firefighters who were injured were treated and released at the scene.

The fire is currently under investigation, but Bemidji Fire Chief Justin Sherwood says it appears to be accidental.