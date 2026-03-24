2 Drivers Injured in 2-Vehicle Crash Near Shevlin

Two people have been injured in a two-vehicle crash near Shevlin in Clearwater County.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports that at around 7:45 this morning, a Volkswagen Atlas was eastbound on Highway 2 in Shevlin Township and a Toyota RAV4 was heading south on Clearwater County Road 23 when the two vehicles collided.

46-year-old Jessica Campbell of Fosston, the driver of the Atlas, and 83-year-old June Reichert of Leonard, the RAV4 driver, were the sole occupants of their respective vehicles. Both were transported to Sanford Health in Thief River Falls with non-life-threatening injuries.

The State Patrol says both drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.