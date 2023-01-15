2 Detroit Men Sentenced for Conspiring to Traffic Fentanyl to Red Lake

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The U.S. Attorney’s Office has announced that two men been sentenced to prison for conspiracy to traffic fentanyl to the Red Lake Reservation.

Court documents state that in March 2021, Douglas McClendon and Christopher Richard of Detroit, MI conspired with others to traffic drugs such as fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine to individuals in the Red Lake area.

Along with a third defendant, Scot Watkins, Richard would obtain the drugs from a supplier in Detroit then travel to Bemidji to sell them. The defendants supposed targeted the Red Lake Reservation due to it being a “dry” reservation with a high financial prospect.

According to court documents, the three men conducted their drug distribution operation out of various Bemidji-area hotels. On March 2, 2021, law enforcement executed a search warrant and found more than 174 grams of fentanyl, 37 grams of meth and other controlled substances. When law enforcement entered the defendants’ hotel, McClendon and Watkins fled while Richard disposed of a significant amount of fentanyl by flushing it down the toilet.

McClendon and Richard later pleaded guilty to one count each of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and other controlled substances. Richard was sentenced to 60 months in prison on Sept. 7, 2022, while McClendon was sentenced on Thursday to 63 months in prison.

Watkins is still considered a fugitive to law enforcement.

