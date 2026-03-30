2 Dead, 2 Injured After 2-Vehicle, Head-on Crash Near Park Rapids

Two people from Park Rapids are dead and two others are injured following a head-on crash near Park Rapids on Sunday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 8:16 p.m., a man driving northbound on Highway 71 near Albert Avenue crossed the center line and struck an SUV head-on in the other direction.

The driver of the pickup, 45-year-old Bradley James Hayes, and the driver of the SUV, 39-year-old Kimberly Soon Jin Rife, both died following the collision. The State Patrol says alcohol use is suspected for Hayes, with court records showing he had four prior DWI convictions.

Also injured in the crash were 5-year-old Wyatt Hayes, a passenger in Bradley Hayes’ pickup, and 13-year-old Bailee Rife, a passenger in Kimberly Rife’s SUV. Wyatt Hayes suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and Bailee Rife suffered life-threatening injuries.