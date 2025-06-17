2 Candidates Running as Democrats for 8th Congressional District Seat

Even though the 2026 elections are over a year away, two candidates have announced they are running as Democrats to challenge U.S. Representative Pete Stauber for Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District seat.

One of the candidates, 25-year-old Emanuel Anastos from Tower, has lived on the Vermillion Reservation since October 2022 and currently works for the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa as an Indian Child Welfare case manager. He says he will be starting as a candidate in the 2026 Democratic primary election.

In a Facebook post announcing his candidacy, Anastos says he believes in free public college education, giving Tribal governments more power off of the reservation, and raising the minimum wage to $17 for large corporations.

The other candidate, 32-year-old Cyle Cramer of Chisago City, served in the Army National Guard and currently works as an attorney for Nichols Kaster PLLP in Minneapolis. He says he is seeking the DFL endorsement in the race.

In a news release announcing his candidacy, Cramer says he views representation as a public service, not an allegiance to one person or one party. Cramer vowed to press for more opportunities for education, promote strong mining and manufacturing jobs, and get high-speed internet to every corner of the district.

Both Cramer and Anastos look to challenge Republican Pete Stauber, who has held the seat since 2019. Stauber has not yet commented on either candidate joining the race.