Lakeland PBS
2 Brainerd Men Honored For 25 Years Of Safe Driving With UPS

Shirelle Moore
Feb. 27 2018
UPS announced today that 28 elite drivers from Minnesota have been inducted into the Circle Of Honor, an honorary organization for UPS drivers who have achieved 25 or more years of accident-free driving. Among the honorees include James Arsenault and Dale Stupca from Brainerd.

Minnesota boasts 156 Circle of Honor drivers with a combined 3,479 years of accident-free driving. Raymond Welk of Nowthen is the state’s senior-most safe driver, with 47 years of accident-free driving under his belt. There are 1,782 total full-time UPS drivers in Minnesota.

Globally, 10,504 UPS drivers are members of the Circle of Honor. Collectively they’ve racked up 257,221 years and nearly 14 billion safe miles during their careers. That’s enough miles to travel to the moon and back almost 29,000 times.

“My thanks go to all of them for their dedication and focus and for the countless lives they’ve saved,” said Deryl Hill, president, UPS Northern Plains District. “Their attention to detail has kept them safe and has helped improve public safety.”

Globally, the most seasoned UPS Circle of Honor driver is Thomas Camp of Livonia, Mich., with 55 years of driving without an accident. Ronald McKnight of Bronx, N.Y., is next in line with 49 years of safe driving. One hundred twenty six others have logged at least 40 years without an accident.

UPS’s 127,000 small package drivers are among the safest on the roads, logging more than 3 billion miles a year and delivering nearly 5 billion packages annually.

Founded in 1907, UPS has a rich history of safety and training. The company issued its first driver handbook in 1917 and began recognizing safe drivers in 1923. In 1928, UPS recognized its first five-year safe driver, Ray McCue, with UPS founder Jim Casey presenting him a gold and platinum watch. UPS formally established its safe driving honor program in 1928.

The complete of Minnesota drivers inducted into the Circle of Honor this year is as follows:

Driver Hometown UPS Work Location
Arsenault,  James Brainerd Brainerd
David Trembley North Mankato Mankato
Dullinger,  Kevin Eagan St. Paul
Eliasson,  Kurt Coon Rapids Maple Grove
Hansen,  Jon Ellendale Albert Lea
Horwath,  Kurt Oakdale Minneapolis
Ireland,  Kevin Farmington St. Paul
Johnson,  David Minneapolis Minneapolis
Kettner,  Michael Glencoe Glencoe
Kolle,  Scott Fergus Falls Fergus Falls
Mahoney,  Janine Cottage Grove St. Paul
McClarey,  Jeffrey Duluth Duluth
Michael Frey Roseville Minneapolis
Miller,  Bradley Ham Lake Minneapolis
Nellis,  Scott Coon Rapids Minneapolis
Nelson,  Trent St. James St. James
Nienaber,  Curtis Andover Maple Grove
Norgren,  Bradley Delano Minneapolis
Oneil,  David Circle Pine Minneapolis
Pearson,  Connie St Cloud St. Cloud
Rischmiller,  David New Auburn Glencoe
Rumann,  Fredrick Hastings St. Paul Hub
Sajdak,  Jeffrey Meadowlands Duluth
Samuelson,  Steven St. Paul St. Paul Hub
Stupca,  Dale Brainerd Brainerd
Tim Buche Woodbury St. Paul Hub
Widucki,  Lawrence Elk River Maple Grove
Youmans,  Mary Maple Grove Maple Grove

 

