2 Arrested in Motley for Warrants, Possession of Controlled Substances

The Motley Police Department has arrested two men for outstanding warrants and possession of controlled substances.

Law enforcement reports that on March 18th, an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with expired tags and tinted windows. The two occupants were identified as 41-year-old Timothy Salazar and 64-year-old Steven Sutton, both of St. Paul. They were initially placed under arrested for outstanding warrants.

According to the report, the arresting officer also saw drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. Following a search, an estimated total of 102 grams of methamphetamine, almost 250 suspected fentanyl pills, 6 grams of cocaine, and 24 other prescription pills were located in the vehicle.

Salazar was booked for felony 3rd-degree controlled substance possession and felony introduction of contraband into the jail. Sutton was booked for felony 1st-degree controlled substance possession, 2nd-degree controlled substance possession, and prohibited possession of a stun gun.

