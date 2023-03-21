Lakeland PBS

2 Arrested in Motley for Warrants, Possession of Controlled Substances

Lakeland News — Mar. 20 2023

The Motley Police Department has arrested two men for outstanding warrants and possession of controlled substances.

Law enforcement reports that on March 18th, an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with expired tags and tinted windows. The two occupants were identified as 41-year-old Timothy Salazar and 64-year-old Steven Sutton, both of St. Paul. They were initially placed under arrested for outstanding warrants.

According to the report, the arresting officer also saw drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. Following a search, an estimated total of 102 grams of methamphetamine, almost 250 suspected fentanyl pills, 6 grams of cocaine, and 24 other prescription pills were located in the vehicle.

Salazar was booked for felony 3rd-degree controlled substance possession and felony introduction of contraband into the jail. Sutton was booked for felony 1st-degree controlled substance possession, 2nd-degree controlled substance possession, and prohibited possession of a stun gun.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Rep. Kresha Introduces Bill for Stiffer Penalties on Fentanyl Crimes

Cass Lake Man Arrested After Train Strikes Truck in Hubbard County

The Lakes Recovery Offers 1st Women’s Sober Home in Crow Wing County

Bemidji Man Indicted for Drug Trafficking and Illegal Firearms Possession

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.