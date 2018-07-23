Two Arrested In Cass County For Meth Sales

The Leech Lake Tribal Police Department and Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force have arrested two people in connection with methamphetamine sales and distribution investigation. The investigation spanned from central Minnesota into the Leech Lake Reservation before being concluded at the Northern Lights Casino in Walker.

Corina M. Dudley, 24, of Bemidji was arrested in Cass County for conspiracy to commit sales of a simulated controlled substance. Dudley currently has a warrant for her arrest in Mille Lacs County for 1st degree sales of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) as a part of the investigation.

Matthew T. White, 28, of Red Lake was also arrested in Cass County for sales of a simulated controlled substance.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Mille Lacs Tribal Police, Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office, Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office and Lakes Area Drug Investigative Division assisted in the case.