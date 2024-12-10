2 Arrested in Beltrami County for Felony Mistreatment of Dogs and Cats

Two people were arrested last week in Beltrami County for felony animal mistreatment after deputies, veterinarians, and personnel with the Animal Humane Society responded to a home near Hines.

Sheriff Jason Riggs said in a press release that 65-year-old Debra Marshall and 49-year-old Douglas Erickson were taken into custody on December 6th. Authorities had been at the residence where they were arrested numerous times in the past.

On October 21st, deputies found a large number of cats and dogs at the residence in the 16700 block of Aksarben Lane NE. The animals did not have adequate food and water, and they were living in poorly ventilated environments. There was also an accumulation of animal feces and urine, and there were animals that were in need of medical care.

A follow-up visit later on October 29th showed conditions had not improved. Deputies located approximately 202 cats and 50 dogs, with several other cats left unaccounted for due to them running loose on the property.

On November 12th, the previously identified concerns had still not been mitigated to the extent necessary to comply with Minnesota law. Several of the animals continued to display symptoms of significant illness and malnourishment.

At this time, deputies began planning in conjunction with the Animal Humane Society to seize the cats and dogs once arrangements could be made for their care and housing. They returned on December 6th with a warrant to seize all cats, dogs and deceased animal remains located on the property under the authority of the Minnesota Animal Welfare Act.

The release says that when executing the search warrant, it became evident that many of the animals were unaccounted for. An outdoor wood stove and ash pile were located nearby, and bones and bone fragments too numerous to count were reportedly discovered in the ash.

A total of 64 animals – 30 cats and 34 dogs – were recovered, leaving more than 170 missing. Deputies were able to confirm that only four of the dogs had been surrendered to a rescue.

Marshall and Erickson were each charged this afternoon with 10 counts of Overwork-Mistreat Animals-Torture. Each count carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine.

The next court hearing for both Marshall and Erickson is scheduled for December 30th.