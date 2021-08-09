Lakeland PBS

2 Arrested, Drugs and Guns Seized in Walker Drug Investigation

Betsy Melin — Aug. 9 2021

Two men were arrested in rural Walker on Friday after a drug bust seized weapons and drugs including what officers suspected as meth, and marijuana.

According to a report from the Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch, “on August 6th, 2021, pursuant to an ongoing investigation into the sales and use of controlled substances, Investigators with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Leech Lake Tribal Police Department conducted a search warrant at a residence in Turtle Lake Twp, rural Walker, MN. Several items of suspected controlled substance were seized from the residence, including approximately 104 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 2,151 grams of suspected marijuana, 141 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 1,736 grams of psilocybin mushrooms candy bars, 476 grams of suspected marijuana wax, multiple items of drug paraphernalia. In addition, US Currency related to the sale of controlled substances as well as firearms and ammunition were found and seized as evidence.”

Those arrested at the residence include Cory White, 42, and Deon’dre Gale, 19, both from Walker.

According to the sheriff’s office, formal charges relating to 1st Degree Controlled Substance Sales and Possession, 5th Degree Sales and Possession, Felon in Possession of Firearms and Child Endangerment, are pending on both.

