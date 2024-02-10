2 Adults, 3 Children Injured in School Bus-Van Collision Near Pillager
Two adults and three children were injured today after a school bus collided with a van near Pillager.
The Minnesota State Patrol reports that just before eight this morning, a school bus carrying 34 juveniles was traveling west on Highway 210 at 37th Avenue SW in Sylvan Township. The bus tried to turn south onto Cass County Road 1 and made contact with a van heading east on Highway 210 that was hauling a trailer.
The bus driver, 73-year-old John Peterson of Cushing, and the driver of the van, 45-year-old Jeremy Trebesch of Pillager, were taken to Lakewood Health. Both had non-life-threatening injuries.
Three children on the bus received minor injuries. None needed to be taken to the hospital.
Road conditions were snowy and icy at the time of the crash.
