$2.4 Million in Damages Awarded to Man Struck by Bull at Nimrod Bull Bash

A Minnesota man has been awarded $2.4 million in damages after he was struck by a bull during a “cowboy softball” event near Nimrod in September of 2021.

Scott Sellers was severely injured in the event at the Nimrod Bull Bash, where bulls are let loose on a baseball field while a softball game is being played. According to court documents, Sellers was not a bull rider or involved in other rodeo events.

Sellers was asked by an individual in the stand to play in the game and was given a glove. During the game, he was struck by a bull and was paralyzed from the waist down.

Sellers claimed Troy and Peggy Meech, who operated the Bull Bash, were negligent for failing to explain the risks of cowboy softball to him, for failing to use responsible care while managing the event, and for failing to assist him during and immediately after the attack. Wadena County judge Doug Clark agreed that Sellers’ requests for $2.4 million was reasonable and ruled he is entitled to those damages. They include: