1st Official Step Taken on Crow Wing County Road 115 Reconstruction

After months of conversations, the first official step of the ongoing Crow Wing County Road 115 reconstruction project has been made.

During the last Crow Wing County Board meeting, commissioners approved the county engineer’s definition of the right of way alongside the southern half of the roadway. The two-year reconstruction project is several years in the making with citizens on both sides of reconstruction the road, but the project is trying to save as many trees alongside the road as possible.

Crow Wing County Engineer Tim Bray says he expects the right of way along the northern half of the road to be ready for approval next month.

