1st Ever Northwoods Maker’s Market Held in Bemidji to Raise Funds for United Way

Vendors selling home decorations, Christmas presents, homemade snacks, and more gathered at the Northwoods Maker’s Market, held at Beltrami Electric Cooperative in Bemidji on Saturday.

“This one is all about makers and all about local crafters and getting them together, really supporting those in our community that are – have small businesses that craft things, sell different things.” explained Beltrami Electric Communications Specialist Angela Lyseng.

The money raised from the event, including the $1 entry fee and booth fees from over 80 vendors, is all going towards the United Way of Bemidji Area.

“Together with Paul Bunyan Broadcasting, 95.5 KZY, for this fall event for the United Way, we’re hoping to do this annually every year in the fall,” said Lyseng. “We have an internal capital campaign at Beltrami Electric and Paul Bunyan Broadcasting as kind of the boosters for the United Way. So we help kick off their campaign every year, so we do different events throughout the year to raise money to launch their annual campaign. And so a lot of these funds go back into our community. Different small nonprofits and businesses that need support, they make applications to United Way for funding each year, and they support them.”

This was the first ever Maker’s Market, and throughout the day they had hundreds of customers in and out of the building.

“We had a really great turnout,” Lyseng stated. “It was a little bit slow in the morning when it was raining, but it really picked up and we saw lots of people carrying out things and they were excited and got a lot of holiday shopping done and birthday gifts bought, and really supporting our community.”

Although the final numbers of funds raised are not out yet, the market got $900 from admissions alone. Along with the vendor fees and food truck donations, Beltrami Electric said that it was a successful year, and that they can’t wait to make this an annual event.