1st Annual Horse Nation Days Held Near Ponsford

More than 100 people from the community and nearby attended Horse Nation Days 2022 near Ponsford on Sunday.

The event was sponsored by Anishinaabe Agriculture and Akiing and was held on land west of Park Rapids previously owned by Enbridge Energy. Riders from as far away as South Dakota and as near as Red Lake and White Earth called on all people who love horses to join in on a fun and spirited afternoon.

Horse games for youth and adults included hoop threading, boot races, flag races, and an obstacle challenge. Honor the Earth executive director Winona LaDuke says there used to be similar Indigenous horse competitions and a rodeo in the Ponsford area, and they hope to make it an annual event again.

