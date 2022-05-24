Lakeland PBS

1st Annual Horse Nation Days Held Near Ponsford

Lakeland News — May. 23 2022

More than 100 people from the community and nearby attended Horse Nation Days 2022 near Ponsford on Sunday.

The event was sponsored by Anishinaabe Agriculture and Akiing and was held on land west of Park Rapids previously owned by Enbridge Energy. Riders from as far away as South Dakota and as near as Red Lake and White Earth called on all people who love horses to join in on a fun and spirited afternoon.

Horse games for youth and adults included hoop threading, boot races, flag races, and an obstacle challenge. Honor the Earth executive director Winona LaDuke says there used to be similar Indigenous horse competitions and a rodeo in the Ponsford area, and they hope to make it an annual event again.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Red Lake Nation Releases Unofficial Results for 2022 General Election

Red Lake Breaks Ground on Intergenerational Service Building

Red Lake General Election to Be Held Wednesday, May 18

Minnesota DFL Hoping to Sweep Seats in Newly Formed District 2

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.