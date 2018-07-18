Lakeland PBS
1998: Swingin


It’s actually our first award-winning story. It’s called Swinging. Reporter Jean Gnojewski and videographer Alex Brauer introduced us to a new dance craze hitting Bemidji.

Suzy and Hondo Langhout established their School of Dance in 1998 and the school is going strong twenty years later.

The reporter for that story was Jean Gnojesksi. Jean was our first full-time reporter for Lakeland News. She is now a public relations professional in Washington, D.C.

Alex Brauer was a 14-year old intern when he shot that story for us as a videographer. He was an award winning videographer as a 14-year old boy going up against adult professionals from much bigger markets. Alex is now a chief investigative videojournalist in Washington D.C. as well after previously working in Las Vegas. Throughout his career Alex has won a National Murrow award, 5 regional Murrow awards, and 10 regional Emmy awards.

