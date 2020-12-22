Lakeland PBS

1,998 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Minnesota on Monday, Hospitalizations Down

Lakeland News — Dec. 21 2020

Minnesota reported 22 new COVID-19 related deaths today along with 1,998 new coronavirus cases.

The deaths included one person from the Lakeland viewing area, an Itasca County resident between the ages of 85 and 89.

The new cases came from 33,391 tests for a case positivity rate of 6.0%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 114 new cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 1
  • Beltrami – 11
  • Cass – 8
  • Clearwater – 1
  • Crow Wing – 23
  • Hubbard – 3
  • Itasca – 14
  • Koochiching – 7
  • Lake of the Woods – 4
  • Mahnomen – 1
  • Mille Lacs – 8
  • Morrison – 8
  • Polk – 2
  • Roseau – 8
  • Todd – 9
  • Wadena – 6

Health officials are encouraged with declining numbers in several areas. Today marked the first day since October 27 with fewer than 2,000 COVID-19 cases reported. Also, the seven-day rolling average case positivity rate has fallen to 8.9%. It had reached a high of 15.5% on November 11.

And hospitalizations continue to drop. Today, there are 270 fewer people in hospitals for COVID-19 than there were a week ago.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Tri-County Health Care Workers Receive Initial COVID-19 Vaccinations

MDH Reminds Essential Workers of Importance of COVID-19 Testing

Bemidji Volunteers to Distribute Hot Christmas Dinners

Record Number of Gifts for CLC’s Virtual Christmas Gift Sign-Up

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.