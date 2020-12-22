1,998 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Minnesota on Monday, Hospitalizations Down

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Minnesota reported 22 new COVID-19 related deaths today along with 1,998 new coronavirus cases.

The deaths included one person from the Lakeland viewing area, an Itasca County resident between the ages of 85 and 89.

The new cases came from 33,391 tests for a case positivity rate of 6.0%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 114 new cases in the following counties:

Aitkin – 1

Beltrami – 11

Cass – 8

Clearwater – 1

Crow Wing – 23

Hubbard – 3

Itasca – 14

Koochiching – 7

Lake of the Woods – 4

Mahnomen – 1

Mille Lacs – 8

Morrison – 8

Polk – 2

Roseau – 8

Todd – 9

Wadena – 6

Health officials are encouraged with declining numbers in several areas. Today marked the first day since October 27 with fewer than 2,000 COVID-19 cases reported. Also, the seven-day rolling average case positivity rate has fallen to 8.9%. It had reached a high of 15.5% on November 11.

And hospitalizations continue to drop. Today, there are 270 fewer people in hospitals for COVID-19 than there were a week ago.

