1976 Central School Time Capsule Opened as Bemidji All School Reunion Kicks Off

A small piece of Bemidji history was unveiled Thursday at the kickoff for the 2025 Bemidji All School Reunion, which is also celebrating 125 years of the Bemidji School District.

Alumni from as early as the 1940s are making their way back to Bemidji this weekend for the reunion, an event that welcomes all district alumni to reflect on their time in school and possibly catch up with some old classmates.

“We can always look back and be thankful for the things that happened and how a little bit of this place made an investment in our lives to make us who we are today,” said Bemidji School Board Member Dave Wall during the event, which was held outside the current high school.

Some took the time to talk to alumni from earlier generations to see how life was when they were in school.

“I was just introduced to two ladies who cheered [as cheerleaders] in the ’50s, and I’m super excited that they’re here,” said 1996 Bemidji High School graduate Glory Loebs. “The stories I’ve heard already in just ten minutes of talking are great. Like, this is the kind of stuff I want to know. Connect with all of those decades past. What’s the same? What’s different?”

The festivities started Thursday at the historic arch from the 1922 Bemidji High School, right next to the Central School bell that was made in 1899, before Bemidji Area Schools was even formed.

“I think it’s fitting that the first bell that rang for our first graduates of Bemidji Schools is right next to the arch of the old high school, which is on the grounds of the new high school,” stated Bemidji Area Schools Superintendent Jeremy Olson. “So it’s kind of a past-meets-the-future situation here. And we want to really honor that past.”

After a brief session discussing the history of the old Central School, organizers opened a time capsule that was originally buried in 1976.

“It’s been in my office for a few months and I’ve resisted the temptation to open it several times,” Olson told the crowd. “It’s been killing me; it’s like Christmas.”

Various photos were found inside, along with newspaper clippings discussing Central School’s bicentennial program. A scroll was also found inside with a very long list of names.

“I remember the ceremony,” said 1976 Central School graduate Mary Bye. “If we brought in a quarter, you could get your name put on this long scroll of all the students. So it was a very big day. They cemented it down and locked it in, and I don’t think we ever remembered, or I don’t remember when it was going to be opened again, but what a delight to be here when it is.”

Unfortunately, a lot of the material inside the time capsule sustained water damage. Olson says he will be taking the photos to be restored and preserved and will have them posted online at a later date for all to see.