Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

194th Regiment Holds Family Day And Unveils Signatures Document

AJ Feldman
Apr. 9 2018
Leave a Comment

Family members of the Company A, 194th Tank Battalion gathered today to honor those who fought and those who paid the ultimate sacrifice during the infamous Bataan Death March.

“I can remember when they first had this event, way back in the 1940’s, when everyone came back,” says Don Samuelson, son of 1st Sgt. Walter Samuelson of Company A. “They vowed that they would never forget and certainly they have never forgotten.”

“Brainerd has been so wonderful in supporting this unit through all the years, from the time they shipped out, to the time they returned, and every time they remember and they’ve kept this alive for generations and generations,” says Chuck Weygand, son of Robert Weygand of Company A.

People shared stories about the men of the 194th, including Walter Straka, the last surviving member of Company A.

“I haven’t seen a lot of them for years,” says Straka. “It was really nice to talk to them. We all got scattered around. They come to visit and it’s really nice to visit with them.”

“Growing up we heard all of these names as part of a family history, a family legacy,” says Weygand. “Now I see these people and some of them I’ve never met but their names are very familiar.”

The event also featured an unveiling of a document containing the signatures of all of the men of the 34th Tank Company.

“We’re probably one of the few memorials in the country that has a signatures document with their memorial that includes every man on there,” says Larry Sovold, President of the 194th Regiment.

The document is just another way that Brainerd will honor the men of the 194th.

“We need to continue that memory alive and educate young people as to what happened, and why, and hopefully it will never happen again,” says Samuelson.

 

AJ Feldman
Contact the Author AJ Feldman
afeldman@lptv.org

Related Posts

Taste Of Cuyuna Lakes Raises Money For Kinship Partners

Scam Phone Calls On The Rise In Crow Wing County

“River Songs and Tales With Mark Twain” Comes To Brainerd On April 7

Behind The Scenes At The Crow Wing County Landfill

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Chanh Tran said

To the students, children, parents who participated at the Brainerd March For Ou... Read More

kumkum Bhagya said

thanku for u post... Read More

Kathi Malone said

Why don't these legislators have a forum at the local high schools? Perhaps they... Read More

Kathi Malone said

Hello form Florida. I am so proud of Brainerd in marching against gun violence.... Read More

Latest Story

Community Spotlight: Afternoon Tea for Hope Raises Over $15,000

It’s tea time and that means time to celebrate woman in the Brainerd Lakes, as colorful, flowery and unique hats filled the room. “I actually
Posted on Apr. 9 2018

Latest Stories

Community Spotlight: Afternoon Tea for Hope Raises Over $15,000

Posted on Apr. 9 2018

Extra Distracted Driving Enforcement Begins Today

Posted on Apr. 9 2018

MnDOT Urges Driver Safety As Part Of National Work Zone Awareness Week

Posted on Apr. 9 2018

Wadena Man Arrested Following Drug Bust

Posted on Apr. 9 2018

GOP Plans $2.3M Campaign In Minnesota Governor's Race

Posted on Apr. 9 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.