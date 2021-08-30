1,918 New COVID-19 Cases, 6 Deaths Reported Monday in MN
The state today reported six new COVID-19 related deaths along with 1,918 new coronavirus cases. None of the deaths were in the Lakeland viewing area.
The new cases came from 34,797 tests for a case positivity rate of 5.5%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 158 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 2
- Beltrami – 46
- Cass – 14
- Clearwater – 3
- Crow Wing – 17
- Hubbard – 13
- Itasca – 17
- Koochiching – 2
- Mahnomen – 1
- Mille Lacs – 12
- Morrison – 10
- Polk – 4
- Roseau – 6
- Todd – 10
- Wadena – 1
