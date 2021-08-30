Lakeland PBS

1,918 New COVID-19 Cases, 6 Deaths Reported Monday in MN

Lakeland News — Aug. 30 2021

The state today reported six new COVID-19 related deaths along with 1,918 new coronavirus cases. None of the deaths were in the Lakeland viewing area.

The new cases came from 34,797 tests for a case positivity rate of 5.5%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 158 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 2
  • Beltrami – 46
  • Cass – 14
  • Clearwater – 3
  • Crow Wing – 17
  • Hubbard – 13
  • Itasca – 17
  • Koochiching – 2
  • Mahnomen – 1
  • Mille Lacs – 12
  • Morrison – 10
  • Polk – 4
  • Roseau – 6
  • Todd – 10
  • Wadena – 1

By — Lakeland News

