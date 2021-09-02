Lakeland PBS

1,904 New COVID-19 Cases, 22 Deaths Reported Thursday in MN

Betsy Melin — Sep. 2 2021

The state today reported 22 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 1,904 new coronavirus cases. One of the deaths happened in July and the other 21 in August.

Three of the deaths were in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • an Aitkin County resident between the ages of 65 and 69
  • an Itasca County resident between the ages of 85 and 89
  • a Mille Lacs County resident between the ages of 65 and 69

The new cases came from 39,538 tests for a case positivity rate of 4.8%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 157 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 5
  • Beltrami – 24
  • Cass – 17
  • Clearwater – 3
  • Crow Wing – 19
  • Hubbard – 8
  • Itasca – 22
  • Koochiching – 8
  • Mahnomen – 5
  • Mille Lacs – 6
  • Morrison – 14
  • Polk – 16
  • Todd – 10

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

