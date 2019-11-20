Lakeland PBS

19-Year-Old Man Found Dead In Cass Lake

Malaak KhattabNov. 20 2019

An investigation is underway for the suspected homicidal death of a 19-year-old man.

According to a release from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday evening, deputies responded to an emergency call at a residence in the City of Cass Lake. Upon arrival deputies located the deceased adult male. An investigation was immediately initiated with the assistance of the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

According to the release, homicide is suspected as the cause of death and an autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office. The investigation is ongoing.

