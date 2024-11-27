19-Year-Old Man Dies in 2-Vehicle Crash North of Bemidji

A 19-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash that happened about 11 miles north of Bemidji on Tuesday.

According to the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, the collision happened around 10:40 that morning at the intersection of Bemidji Road NE and Island View Drive NE near Turtle River.

Beltrami County Sheriff Jason Riggs said in a press release that the man died at the scene and had to be extricated from his vehicle. A woman in the other vehicle was transported to the Sanford Emergency Department in Bemidji, where her condition is unknown at this time.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office. The names of those involved are being withheld pending family notification.