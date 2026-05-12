19-Year-Old Man Dies After Paddle Boat Capsizes on Crow Wing County Lake

A 19-year-old man died today when the paddle boat he was on capsized on a Crow Wing County lake.

According to a press release from Crow Wing County, the man called 911 while in the water, saying he and two women were in the water and that their paddle boat had capsized on Little Emily Lake, located about five miles north of Emily. The call then unexpectedly disconnected.

When first responders arrived, they located the two women, ages 20 and 22, who reported the man had not returned to shore. Crow Wing County Boat and Water personnel, along with Dive Team members, initiated search operations, and just before 3 this afternoon, responders located and recovered the body of the man in roughly 23 feet of water.

One of the women was transported by ambulance for injuries related to cold exposure. Crow Wing County Sheriff Eric Klang says the individuals involved were college students visiting the area.