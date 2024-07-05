Jul 5, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

19-Year-Old Man Dies After Being Hit by Vehicle in Itasca County

A 19-year-old man has died after he was hit by a vehicle Wednesday night in Itasca County.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports that on July 3rd at about 11:19 p.m., an SUV was southbound on U.S. Highway 169 in Lone Pine Township near Nashwauk when it struck Carter Haithcock of Goodland. Haithcock was walking in the traffic lane and was killed as a result of the crash.

The driver of the SUV, 64-year-old Cynthia Martin of Grand Rapids, was not injured, and the State Patrol says alcohol was not involved on her part. It is unknown if alcohol was involved for Haithcock.

Road conditions were dry at the time of the collision.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Community

27-Year-Old Man Dies After Falling from Tree Near Aitkin

Crime

Arrests Made in Cass Co. After Drug Bust Uncovers 2 Pounds of Suspected Meth

Community

Northern Minnesota Robotics Conference Plans to Build New Practice Facility

Community

Sensory Emergency Kits Donated to Bemidji Area First Responders