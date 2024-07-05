19-Year-Old Man Dies After Being Hit by Vehicle in Itasca County

A 19-year-old man has died after he was hit by a vehicle Wednesday night in Itasca County.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports that on July 3rd at about 11:19 p.m., an SUV was southbound on U.S. Highway 169 in Lone Pine Township near Nashwauk when it struck Carter Haithcock of Goodland. Haithcock was walking in the traffic lane and was killed as a result of the crash.

The driver of the SUV, 64-year-old Cynthia Martin of Grand Rapids, was not injured, and the State Patrol says alcohol was not involved on her part. It is unknown if alcohol was involved for Haithcock.

Road conditions were dry at the time of the collision.