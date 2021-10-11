Lakeland PBS

19 year old-Male Dies in Fatal Atv Crash in Steamboat River Township

Emma HudziakOct. 11 2021

On October 9th at 12:30pm the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single vehicle ATV crash on the East Steamboat Forest Rd in Steamboat River Township. It was reported that the lone victim had substantial injuries and that CPR was in progress. Deputies and medical personnel from North Ambulance arrived on the scene and began providing care to the victim. After efforts were made to revive the victim, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was identified as 19-year old BRANDON CZANSTKOWSKI of Buffalo, MN. The investigation showed that Czanstkowski and others in the group were travelling east on the East Steamboat Forest Road at a high rate of speed. Czanstkowski’s 2015 Can Am 1000cc ATV entered into a curve when he lost control and struck a tree. Czanstkowski was wearing a helmet but sustained major head trauma from the impact. Alcohol appeared to be a factor in the crash.

Deputies arrested 21-year TYLER WILLETTE of Watertown, MN for a felony level crime of providing alcohol to a person under the age of 21. Willette was transported to the Hubbard County Jail and was arraigned in District Court.

