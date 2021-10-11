Lakeland PBS

19-Year-Old Male Dies in ATV Crash West of Walker

Emma HudziakOct. 11 2021

A 19-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene on October 9 after a single-vehicle ATV crash west of Walker.

On October 9 at 12:30 PM, the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single-vehicle ATV crash on the East Steamboat Forest Road in Steamboat River Township. It was reported that the lone victim had substantial injuries and that CPR was in progress. Deputies and medical personnel from North Ambulance arrived on the scene and began providing care to the victim. After efforts were made to revive the victim, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was identified as 19-year-old Brandon Czanstkowski of Buffalo, MN. The investigation showed that Czanstkowski and others in the group were traveling east on the East Steamboat Forest Road at a high rate of speed. Czanstkowski’s 2015 Can Am 1000cc ATV entered into a curve when he lost control and struck a tree. Czanstkowski was wearing a helmet but sustained major head trauma from the impact. Alcohol appeared to be a factor in the crash.

Deputies arrested 21-year-old Tyler Willette of Watertown, MN for a felony level crime of providing alcohol to a person under the age of 21. Willette was transported to the Hubbard County Jail and was arraigned in District Court.

