19-Year-Old Dies South of Brainerd

Mary BalstadSep. 14 2022

Crow Wing County deputies found a body of a 19-year-old male after receiving reports of an unresponsive victim.

According to the press release, at approximately 8:58 a.m. on September 11th, the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an unresponsive 19-year-old man. The victim, identified as Wyatt John Herron, was found not breathing at a residence in Long Lake Township. Life-saving measures were attempted. Officials later pronounced Herron dead on the scene.

Herron’s body was transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for further investigation. Zone First Responders and North Memorial Ambulance Services assisted on the scene.

