18-Year-Old Who Died Near Longville After ATV Went Through Ice Identified

Family members have identified the 18-year-old man who died after an ATV went through the ice on a lake near Longville on Monday.

The victim’s aunt identified him as Blake Herman in a GoFundMe post, which hopes to raise money for Herman’s family.

The incident happened on Blackwater Lake in Cass County. Herman’s body was recovered from the lake around 1 on Tuesday afternoon.

Another person on the ATV, a 20-year-old man, was rescued from the water and was airlifted to a St. Cloud hospital. His name and condition have not been released.