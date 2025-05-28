May 28, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

18-Year-Old Suspected of DWI Arrested for Fatal Crash Near Wadena

izak schermerhorn cg

Izak Schermerhorn (Credit: Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office)

An 18-year-old New York Mills man is suspected of drinking and driving in a one-vehicle crash that killed a passenger in his vehicle last night.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office reports that 18-year-old Blake Unger of Bluffton died at the scene of the crash about five miles north of Wadena around 10:45 p.m. Unger was found near the vehicle.

According to a Facebook post from the New York Mills superintendent Adam Johnson, the victim was a senior at New York Mills High School and recently graduated.

Izak Schermerhorn was identified as the driver of the vehicle, which rolled onto its side near the intersection of 370th Street and 640th Avenue. He was located and was later placed under arrest for suspicion of DWI.

Schermerhorn is currently at the Otter Tail County detention facility facing charges of criminal vehicular homicide, fourth-degree DWI, and underage drinking and driving.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Leech Lake Tribal College

Mothers Day First City

Hug Hydronics 4 24

Related News

Crime

Head of Human Smuggling Plot Gets 10 Years After Family of 4 Froze to Death on US-Canada Border

News

Bowlus Woman Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash in Morrison County

Education & Government

Bemidji Approves $4.35 Million Bid for Hannah Ave./Middle School Rd. Project

Education & Government

MN Awards Funds to Crosby, Aitkin for Water Infrastructure Projects