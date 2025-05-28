18-Year-Old Suspected of DWI Arrested for Fatal Crash Near Wadena

An 18-year-old New York Mills man is suspected of drinking and driving in a one-vehicle crash that killed a passenger in his vehicle last night.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office reports that 18-year-old Blake Unger of Bluffton died at the scene of the crash about five miles north of Wadena around 10:45 p.m. Unger was found near the vehicle.

According to a Facebook post from the New York Mills superintendent Adam Johnson, the victim was a senior at New York Mills High School and recently graduated.

Izak Schermerhorn was identified as the driver of the vehicle, which rolled onto its side near the intersection of 370th Street and 640th Avenue. He was located and was later placed under arrest for suspicion of DWI.

Schermerhorn is currently at the Otter Tail County detention facility facing charges of criminal vehicular homicide, fourth-degree DWI, and underage drinking and driving.