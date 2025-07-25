18-Year-Old Seriously Injured in Crow Wing Co. Motorcycle Crash

An 18-year-old man suffered severe injuries in a motorcycle crash last night in Crow Wing County.

According to Sheriff’s Office officials, the initial investigation shows Ty Michael Lee Wilson was operating a motorcycle that left the roadway, crossed multiple driveways, and struck an E911 sign. The crash happened about 10:30 p.m. around the 6700 block of County Road 13, located about three miles south of Nisswa in Lake Edward Township.

Wilson, whose place of residence was not given, was transported by ambulance to Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd. The crash is still under investigation.