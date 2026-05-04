18-Year-Old Merrifield Man Shot During Domestic Dispute

An 18-year-old Merrifield man was shot during a domestic dispute involving a family member last night.

Deputies responded to the scene in Center Township east of Merrifield around 9:15 p.m. and found the victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was treated at the scene and airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital for further medical care.

The suspect remained inside the home following the incident, and members of the Crow Wing County Tactical Team and trained crisis negotiators were deployed the scene. After negotiations, the suspect surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody without further incident.

The suspect, a 72-year-old man from Merrifield, is currently being held at the Crow Wing County Jail on a charge of first-degree assault. Additional information will be released as it become available.