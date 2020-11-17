Lakeland PBS

18-Year-Old Found Dead With Multiple Stab Wounds on Mille Lacs Reservation

Destiny Wiggins — Nov. 17 2020

An 18-year-old man was found dead with multiple stab wounds early Tuesday morning on the Mille Lacs Reservation.

At about 12:25 a.m., the Mille Lacs Tribal Police responded to a report of an assault on Nay Ah Shing Drive on the reservation. When tribal police arrived, they found an unresponsive man who was stabbed multiple times. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation by Mille Lacs Band Tribal Police and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Cass Lake Man Sentenced to 15 Years for Death of Child

Judge Rejects Moving Trial of Former Officers Charged in George Floyd’s Death

Bagley Man Dead in Two-Vehicle Crash Near Thief River Falls

U.S. Supreme Court Rejects Bid to Delay Vote in 2nd Congressional District Race

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.