18-Year-Old Found Dead With Multiple Stab Wounds on Mille Lacs Reservation

An 18-year-old man was found dead with multiple stab wounds early Tuesday morning on the Mille Lacs Reservation.

At about 12:25 a.m., the Mille Lacs Tribal Police responded to a report of an assault on Nay Ah Shing Drive on the reservation. When tribal police arrived, they found an unresponsive man who was stabbed multiple times. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation by Mille Lacs Band Tribal Police and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

