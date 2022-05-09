Lakeland PBS

18-Year-Old Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash East of Brainerd

Ryan BowlerMay. 9 2022

An 18-year-old Brainerd woman died in a fiery crash about 10 miles east of Brainerd this past weekend.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s office says Alexis Laughton was driving a car that left the roadway and hit a tree around 4:40 PM on Saturday. After striking the tree, the vehicle caught on fire.

The crash happened at the intersection of Thorson Road and Mill Road. Laughton was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Ryan Bowler

Related Posts

20-Year-Old Man Dies After ATV Crash Near Cass Lake

Former State Dept. Official Discusses War in Ukraine at CLC’s Rosenmeier Forum

Brainerd Recognizes Snow Shovel Brigade for Helping Area Residents

Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport Breaks Ground on Additional Facility

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.