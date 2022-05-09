18-Year-Old Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash East of Brainerd

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

An 18-year-old Brainerd woman died in a fiery crash about 10 miles east of Brainerd this past weekend.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s office says Alexis Laughton was driving a car that left the roadway and hit a tree around 4:40 PM on Saturday. After striking the tree, the vehicle caught on fire.

The crash happened at the intersection of Thorson Road and Mill Road. Laughton was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today