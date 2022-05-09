18-Year-Old Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash East of Brainerd
An 18-year-old Brainerd woman died in a fiery crash about 10 miles east of Brainerd this past weekend.
The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s office says Alexis Laughton was driving a car that left the roadway and hit a tree around 4:40 PM on Saturday. After striking the tree, the vehicle caught on fire.
The crash happened at the intersection of Thorson Road and Mill Road. Laughton was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash is currently under investigation by the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol.
