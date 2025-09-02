18-Year-Old Bagley Man Dies Following 1-Vehicle Crash

An 18-year-old Bagley man has died in a one-vehicle crash in Bagley.

A Clearwater County deputy responded to the crash on Tower Avenue about a quarter of a mile south of U.S. Highway 2 around 7:40 yesterday morning. The preliminary investigation indicates James Johnson was driving the vehicle when he lost control of it when it entered a curve. The vehicle went into the ditch and rolled.

Johnson, who was the only person in the vehicle, was ejected from it and was taken by ambulance to Sanford Bagley Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.