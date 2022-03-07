18 New COVID-19 Related Deaths, 908 New Cases Reported Monday in MN

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state of Minnesota today reported 18 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 908 new coronavirus cases.

There were four deaths reported in the Lakeland viewing area:

Two people from Beltrami County, one between the ages of 65 and 69 and the other between the ages of 75 and 79

One person from Polk County between the ages of 80 and 84

One person from Todd County between the ages of 65 and 69

The seven-day rolling average for case positivity is at 4.7%, down from 6.6% the previous week. Case growth is down to 13.9 new cases per 100,000 people, compared to 23.5 cases per 100,000 the week before.

As of Friday, there were 418 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Minnesota, a decrease of 139 from a week prior. 57 ICU beds are in use, a decrease of 24 from the week before.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 127 new cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 2

Beltrami – 61

Cass – 5

Clearwater – 7

Crow Wing – 16

Hubbard – 3

Itasca – 14

Koochiching – 1

Mahnomen – 2

Mille Lacs – 3

Morrison – 6

Polk – 3

Todd – 2

Wadena – 2

