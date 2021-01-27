Lakeland PBS

18 COVID-19 Related Deaths Reported on Wednesday

Betsy Melin — Jan. 27 2021

The state reported 851 new COVID-19 related cases along with 18 new deaths, none of which were in the Lakeland viewing area.

The new cases came from 20,899 tests for a case positivity rate of 4%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 22 new cases in the following counties:

  • Beltrami – 4
  • Cass – 2
  • Hubbard – 2
  • Itasca – 6
  • Mille Lacs – 5
  • Polk – 2
  • Roseau – 1

By — Betsy Melin

