177 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Friday

Destiny Wiggins — Jun. 11 2021

The state reported 12 new COVID-19 related deaths and 177 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. One of the new deaths was in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • A person in Crow Wing county aged between 85-89

The new cases came from 17,543 tests for a case positivity rate of 1 %.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 16 new confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

  • Beltrami – 2
  • Crow Wing – 2
  • Hubbard – 3
  • Itasca – 1
  • Koochiching – 6
  • Todd – 1
  • Wadena – 1

