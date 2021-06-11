177 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Friday
The state reported 12 new COVID-19 related deaths and 177 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. One of the new deaths was in the Lakeland viewing area:
- A person in Crow Wing county aged between 85-89
The new cases came from 17,543 tests for a case positivity rate of 1 %.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 16 new confirmed cases reported in the following counties:
- Beltrami – 2
- Crow Wing – 2
- Hubbard – 3
- Itasca – 1
- Koochiching – 6
- Todd – 1
- Wadena – 1
