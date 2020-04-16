Lakeland PBS

State Representative Matt Bliss Earns Endorsements

Destiny Wiggins — Apr. 16 2020

Former State Rep. Matt Bliss (Pennington) has earned unanimous endorsements that was organized electronically due to the restrictions of public gatherings in light of COVID-19.

“I look forward to continuing my work for the people of District 5A, focusing on Northern Minnesota common sense and getting Minnesota back to work,” Bliss said. “We need to get our economy back in high gear, as it was before this pandemic struck. The good thing is Northern Minnesotans are hardy, self-reliant and eager to get back on the job so we can come back stronger than ever.

“At the same time, people need to know their state Rep. is hard at work on their behalf, ready and eager to help constituents as needed and actively working on solutions in the House. I have a proven record of getting things done in St. Paul and will continue with that work ethic to continue delivering results for our the people of our district.”

The endorsement came from fellow House District 5A Republicans as Bliss seeks re-election for state representative this November.

